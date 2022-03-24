Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) to report $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.26. 709,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

