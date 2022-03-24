Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

