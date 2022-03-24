Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.43. 60,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,826. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.