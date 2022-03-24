Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.84). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

SGEN traded down $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $138.73. 739,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

