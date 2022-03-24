Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.01 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $964.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

