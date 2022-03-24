Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $22.90 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,388. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter worth about $361,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

