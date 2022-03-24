Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to announce $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.