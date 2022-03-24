Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Genpact reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $88,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genpact by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

