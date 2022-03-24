Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $105,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.