Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.89. CRA International posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. CRA International has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

