Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.89. CRA International posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.
Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. CRA International has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.