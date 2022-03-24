Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

