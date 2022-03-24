Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.82. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 359,696 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

