Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.34

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 9692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

XMTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

