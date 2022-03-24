Woonkly Power (WOOP) Price Hits $0.15

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $1.29 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

