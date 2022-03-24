Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 449,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,333. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

