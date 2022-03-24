Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,474.50.

OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$34.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

