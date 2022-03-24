Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.60% from the company’s current price.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 3,081,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,356. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

