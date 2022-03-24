Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $99,570.80 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,639.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $138,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

