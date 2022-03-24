Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $182.72 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

