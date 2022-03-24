WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after buying an additional 653,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

