Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) will report $20.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

