Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$696.36 million and a PE ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

