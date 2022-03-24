Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 23.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

