WePower (WPR) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

WePower (WPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. WePower has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $47.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Coin Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

