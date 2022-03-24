Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 2,540,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

