Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 730 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.