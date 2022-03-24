Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,431 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.97% of NMI worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 32.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

