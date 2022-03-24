Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.68% of Argo Group International worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

