Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

