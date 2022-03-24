Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $239,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 50,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

