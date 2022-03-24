Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,103,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock worth $3,616,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

