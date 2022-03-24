Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

URI stock opened at $354.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.