Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 13,000 shares worth $1,361,310. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

