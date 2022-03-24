Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 205.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

