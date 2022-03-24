Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107,059 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $422.90 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.59. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.17.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

