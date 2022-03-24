WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

