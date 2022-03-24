Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average is $186.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

