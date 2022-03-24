Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

