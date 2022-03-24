Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $57.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

