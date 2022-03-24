Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

