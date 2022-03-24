Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $203.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

