Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,421,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

