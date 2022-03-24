Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $300.27 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $250.84 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day moving average of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,594,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,527,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

