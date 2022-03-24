Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.59. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,681. Watsco has a 1 year low of $250.84 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average is $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,594,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

