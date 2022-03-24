Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.55. 1,133,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,386. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.37 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.