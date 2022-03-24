Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

