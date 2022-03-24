Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $33.20. Warby Parker shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 54,561 shares.

Specifically, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.