Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires 200 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $217.44. 547,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

