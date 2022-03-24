Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wabash National by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 312,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,980. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

