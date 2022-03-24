Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($252.75) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

VOW3 opened at €152.66 ($167.76) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.95. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

